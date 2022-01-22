Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock Position Raised by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,249 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 4,347.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock opened at $71.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $64.58 and a 1-year high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

