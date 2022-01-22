State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Holdings Increased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,928 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

STT stock opened at $90.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

