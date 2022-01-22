Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.32

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and traded as high as $5.57. Oxbridge Re shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 38,794 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Oxbridge Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.06% and a return on equity of 72.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXBR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Oxbridge Re by 18.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.