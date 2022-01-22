Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.99

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.99 and traded as high as C$5.09. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$5.05, with a volume of 139,032 shares.

SOT.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$339.50 million and a P/E ratio of 8.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0333 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Slate Office REIT’s payout ratio is 68.31%.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

