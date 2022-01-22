Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,452.62

Shares of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,452.62 ($19.82) and traded as high as GBX 1,505.82 ($20.55). Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,494 ($20.38), with a volume of 50,998 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,452.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,509.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile (LON:ASL)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

