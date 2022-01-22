Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Earnings Results

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $397.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix has a 12-month low of $379.99 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $599.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $589.43.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,471 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Netflix stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.42.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

