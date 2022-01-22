INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) vs. Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Head to Head Analysis

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

INDUS Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Claros Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. INDUS Realty Trust pays out -23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

47.6% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Claros Mortgage Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million 20.62 -$11.06 million ($2.69) -28.17 Claros Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Claros Mortgage Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than INDUS Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Claros Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INDUS Realty Trust -40.95% -6.07% -2.85% Claros Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for INDUS Realty Trust and Claros Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 5 0 2.83 Claros Mortgage Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

INDUS Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $78.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.37%. Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $18.63, suggesting a potential upside of 4.05%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than INDUS Realty Trust.

Summary

INDUS Realty Trust beats Claros Mortgage Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc. engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

