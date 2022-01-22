Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Erste Group raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $565.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $397.50 on Thursday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $379.99 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $599.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $589.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,471. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 556 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 685 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,109 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

