Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.50. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.67.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heartland Express stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.