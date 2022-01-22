Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.58 Per Share

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.58 per share on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51.

Graham has raised its dividend by 13.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Graham has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

GHC opened at $594.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $599.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $610.16. Graham has a 1 year low of $547.75 and a 1 year high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $809.44 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $595.17 per share, for a total transaction of $59,517.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Markell purchased 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $570.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Graham by 11.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Graham in the third quarter worth approximately $806,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graham in the third quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Graham by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

