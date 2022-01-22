First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

FMB stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.05. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $57.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.28% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.