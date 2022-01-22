Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.639 per share by the energy company on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Dorchester Minerals has decreased its dividend payment by 11.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $783.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.31. Dorchester Minerals has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $22.86.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 69.97% and a return on equity of 54.87%. The firm had revenue of $23.97 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $77,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,850 shares of company stock valued at $208,154 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMLP. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 20.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 36,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

