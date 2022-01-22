Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

LUV opened at $43.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.20. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -867.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.99) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,340 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the airline’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $101,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 427,492 shares of the airline’s stock worth $22,696,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

