-$0.19 EPS Expected for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Solid Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Solid Biosciences.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million.

SLDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

SLDB stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $141.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.