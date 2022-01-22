$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 258.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $6.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RHP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

NYSE RHP opened at $84.47 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

