Polkadot Price Down 31.7% Over Last 7 Days (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.50 or 0.00052025 BTC on exchanges. Polkadot has a total market cap of $18.27 billion and approximately $2.88 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polkadot has traded 31.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polkadot alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.42 or 0.06911167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00057888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,523.94 or 0.99906371 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00054536 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DOTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.