Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund has raised its dividend by 11.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Adams Natural Resources Fund stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11.

In other news, Director Mary Chris Jammet purchased 3,040 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathleen T. Mcgahran sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $64,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.16% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

