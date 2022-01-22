Marietta Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.78.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $134.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.05. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

