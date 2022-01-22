Marietta Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1,121.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $87.21 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $92.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $130.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.69.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

