Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 23 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth $24,220,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NVR by 46.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,441,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 55.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth $15,150,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,825.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,252.40.

NVR stock opened at $5,154.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4,330.00 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,578.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,223.16.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $65.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

