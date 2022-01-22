Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Grupo Financiero Galicia worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 63,062 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 668,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 50,449 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth $3,122,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 342.8% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 150,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 116,572 shares during the period. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

NASDAQ GGAL opened at $8.43 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.83.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $446.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

