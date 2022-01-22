Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 52.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 850,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $8,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 42.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,056,000 after buying an additional 2,939,563 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the second quarter valued at about $89,162,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,192,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,405,000 after buying an additional 83,460 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 7.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,666,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,155,000 after buying an additional 332,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 4.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,489,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,321,000 after buying an additional 194,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCS. UBS Group upgraded Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.14) to GBX 245 ($3.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.14) to GBX 235 ($3.21) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 205 ($2.80) to GBX 240 ($3.27) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

