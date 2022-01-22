Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,835 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $9,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 42.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of MGP opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average is $38.97. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a fifty-two week low of $29.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 155.56%.

MGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.