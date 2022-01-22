Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 42,835 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,835 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $9,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 42.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 170.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 70,916 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 99,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.97.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 155.56%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

