Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 62,800 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Quanta Services worth $9,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

