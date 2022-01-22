Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 45,632 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $9,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 44.6% during the third quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 117,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 36,306 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 9.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 46.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 103,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 94.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the third quarter valued at $416,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

NYSE:TSE opened at $53.98 on Friday. Trinseo S.A. has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

In other Trinseo news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $782,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

