Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $9.68 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,816 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $9,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

CAH opened at $50.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

