Keystone Financial Group Purchases 75 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Anthem were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 75,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,121,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,702,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 475,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,158,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.55.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $441.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $286.04 and a one year high of $470.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.