Keystone Financial Group Has $653,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Keystone Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 89,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.1% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.28.

LMT stock opened at $371.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $350.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.68. The company has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.