Keystone Financial Group Has $454,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $215.00 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $198.89 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.