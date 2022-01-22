Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,437 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.4% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $145.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.35 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

