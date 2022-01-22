Marietta Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.7% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $349.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $364.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $397.53 and its 200 day moving average is $358.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.30.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

