Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 24,678 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,678 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $10,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,305,000 after buying an additional 17,969 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Universal by 34.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 24,231 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Universal by 1.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Universal by 36.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Universal by 8.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of UVV opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average is $50.91. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $453.96 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.79%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.