Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,180 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $32,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,714,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Penumbra by 315.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 20,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,119 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in Penumbra by 486.1% during the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total value of $26,821.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $698,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,066 shares of company stock valued at $13,455,411 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEN stock opened at $218.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $217.00 and a one year high of $320.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 239.89 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.50.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

