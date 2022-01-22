Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $36.50 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 32.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 788,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 193,050 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $36,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average is $47.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.81 and a 1 year high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.20%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $1,619,024.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025 over the last ninety days. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

