Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,842 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.19% of Duke Realty worth $35,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DRE. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 70,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 8.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRE opened at $57.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

