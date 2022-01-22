Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.62

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.62 and traded as high as C$4.72. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$4.66, with a volume of 25,473 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$473.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0233 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

