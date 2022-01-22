Terrace Energy (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.02. Terrace Energy shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

About Terrace Energy (OTCMKTS:TCRRF)

Terrace Energy Corp. is development stage company, which engages in the business of acquiring, exploring, and developing onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interest in the Maverick County-Eagle Ford Shale and Pearsall Shale Development projects. The company was founded on July 6, 2006 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Terrace Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terrace Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.