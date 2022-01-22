Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.73

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.61. Pingtan Marine Enterprise shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 116,540 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $55.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 67.13%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,345 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME)

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

