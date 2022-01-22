Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases Shares of 445,910 ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 445,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,359,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accenture plc bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,036,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,490,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,617,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,256 shares of company stock worth $4,644,185.

Shares of FORG opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. ForgeRock Inc has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million. Analysts anticipate that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

FORG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ForgeRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

