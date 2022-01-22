Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,734 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.18% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $11,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 70,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 50,958 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 70,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 24,389 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 132,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 28,448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $33.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

