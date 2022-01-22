AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 1,152 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $24,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in Lennox International by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 31.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.71.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 2,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total transaction of $916,050.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total transaction of $1,451,479.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,604 shares of company stock worth $3,104,163. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LII opened at $280.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.19. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $268.74 and a one year high of $356.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

