AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.10% of AMERCO worth $12,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,405,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in AMERCO by 158.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in AMERCO by 45.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $617.02 on Friday. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $448.48 and a 12 month high of $769.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $709.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $676.00.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMERCO news, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

