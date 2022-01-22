PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,055 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 510,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19,346 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 746,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,541,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,512,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,555,000 after purchasing an additional 44,449 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $174.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $240.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.