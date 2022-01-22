Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $18,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,094,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HII stock opened at $191.10 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.36 and a 52-week high of $224.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

HII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.20.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

