AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $10.16 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $10,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $75.60 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.46 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

