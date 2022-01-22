AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $21.43 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,037 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.27% of Arrow Electronics worth $21,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARW opened at $124.67 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.61.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.