FintruX Network (FTX) Price Hits $0.0113 on Exchanges

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. FintruX Network has a market cap of $1.08 million and $808.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00044974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FTXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.