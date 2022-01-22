Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $39.45 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $39,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $139.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.38.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $138,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $355,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,314 shares of company stock worth $3,673,392 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

