Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($2.02). The business had revenue of C$49.69 million during the quarter.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 16th.

